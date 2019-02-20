Multi vehicle crash closes 3 lanes of the M1 southbound at Luton

Motorists are facing long delays on the M1 at Luton this evening after a five vehicle crash.

Three lanes of the southbound carriageway are now closed near junction 11 and the northbound is affected with people slowing to look at the incident.

The M1 Smart motorway works between junctions 16 and 13 have been criticised for being too dangerous. Editorial image only.

Delays are currently reaching an hour from Toddington services.

The incident involves three cars, a 4x4 and a lorry before J10 A1081 (Luton Airport Spur Road).

Congestion is to J11A (Dunstable/Luton North).

Lanes one, two and four (of four) are closed immediately north of J10, with all traffic restricted to lane three.

One of the cars has hit the central reservation barrier.