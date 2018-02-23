Multiple crews of firefighters spend the afternoon battling severe thatched roof fire in Edlesborough

These dramatic photos show the battle that firefighters have faced for much of the afternoon as they dealt with a blaze at a thatched property in Edlesborough.

Crews were called just before midday today (Friday) to the two-storey house in High Street which has suffered severe damage to its roof.

The fire at the thatched property in High Street, Edlesborough. PHOTO: Bucks Fire

Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury, one from Bletchley, one from Leighton Buzzard, one from Luton, one from Dunstable, one from Toddington, one from Hemel Hempstead, one from Maidenhead and four officers have been attending.

Firefighters have been using four main jets, four sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder and PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fans.

A safety guide for people who live in thatched properties is available here http://bucksfire.gov.uk/files/5214/5527/8459/thatched-property-safety-guide.compressed.pdf