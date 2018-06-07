Mystic Ring invites hopeful magicians to Dunstable magic show

A Dunstable magic club is inviting budding magicians to come and watch a show and see if they can work out the clever tricks on display!

The Mystic Ring, who meet at the High Street North Conservative Club, is being entertained by special guests, Northamptonshire Magicians’ Club, tonight (June 7) at 8pm.

The Mystic Ring took part in a show for the Northamptonshire group to watch in October, and now the Northamptonshire magicians are returning the favour for their Dunstable friends.

Chairman of The Mystic Ring, George Hills, said: “The open night is for friends and family of members and not to the general public.

“We only have a limited space and would not wish to turn folk away. We would however welcome prospective members, who have an interest in magic, to come along to The Conservative Club tonight to watch, and see what we get up to.”

The Mystic Ring is a small friendly magic club founded in 1955. Their membership comprises of both professional and amateur magicians of all ages and the group meets fortnightly.

