Nagasaki and Lyn Rigby on a million mission as wrestling hits Dunstable’s Grove Theatre this Friday

Wrestling legend Kendo Nagasaki will climb into the ring at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre in support of a foundation inspired by Fusilier Lee Rigby.

On Friday, November 9, the sports star will be continuing a tour to launch his autobiography ‘Kendo Nagasaki and the man behind the Mask,’ which forms part of a bid to raise £1 million for the Lee Rigby–Kendo Nagasaki Foundation.

Kendo - aka Peter Thornley - has allowed his Staffordshire estate to be used as a the charity’s base and befriended the family following Mr Rigby’s death in 2013.

An All Star Wrestling spokesman said: “The Foundation has received staunch support from Kendo, and Lee’s mother, Lyn Rigby, will also be in Dunstable to ceremonially remove the former heavyweight star’s famous striped mask before the hardback book goes on sale.

“The book is £16.99 per copy with every one bought during the Grove Theatre interval personally signed by Kendo.”

Soon after making his ring debut during the1960s, Kendo became anovernight sensation after winning a fight in Stoke on Trent, ending the long unbeaten career of another masked star, Count Bartelli.

Now, focussing on his charity work, the Foundation supports veterans and military families with projects including the setting up of a tranquil retreat.

Friday’s five bout programme, starting at 7.30pm, will also include tag team action with the near 60 stone home force ‘Jim Diehard and Benton Destruction’, better known as ‘The Henchmen,’ taking on new international pairing ‘Demolition Destruction’ consisting of ‘the towering wooden mallet-wielding Big T.Justice’ and his partner ‘the battling Arabian globetrotter El Shiek Sham’.