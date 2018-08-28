Nearly 200 bags of rubbish filled in big clean up around Luton

A team of 236 volunteers picked up 194 bags of litter and waste during The Big Clean in Luton.

Organised by Luton mosques and community groups, the aim is to bring people together from all backgrounds and faiths, get to know each other and build stronger communities.

Over five weeks eight litter picks were organised by the mosques at Hockwell Ring, Suffa Tul Islam, Farley Hill, Madinah, Leagrave Hall, Al Jalal, Zakariya and Discover Islam.

Homeless charity Signposts were delighted to be asked to support this initiative with equipment and volunteers. Signposts organise large and small litter picks on a regular basis throughout Luton working alongside schools, business’s, community groups and anyone wanting to take action and clean up our town.

Signposts Team SP volunteers arrived early at each event to set up a base camp ready to issue equipment and supported groups with their Health and Safety briefs. Everyone got stuck in to the litter picks, often going the extra mile clearing weeds from overgrown areas and sweeping up cigarette buts.

After each event all enjoyed delicious food and refreshments together provided by the mosques and enjoyed getting to know each other.

Signposts head of community partnerships and innovation, Phyl Rainey, said: “This year’s Big Clean has been brilliant, our Signposts team have got to know so many new people, made friends, build partnerships for the future and our town is looking cleaner”.

Team member Raqab Khan said: “I feel so privileged to be part of The Big Clean in Luton, working alongside to many passionate people who just want a cleaner brighter future for us all to live in. Thank you to all the partners involved.”

Sujel Miah, on behalf of Luton Council of Mosques and Sunni Council of Mosques, said: “The ‘Big Clean Up’ has been an incredibly successful initiative across our town, raising awareness around a cleaner town, highlighting the importance of looking after our neighbourhoods and promoting the value of taking social responsibility and caring for the environment. It has brought together individuals, families, children from different backgrounds, faiths and cultures that are passionate about looking after their town and committed to working together towards building a strong and harmonious community.”

Muhammed Muhit Miah, wider community engagement officer from Hockwell Ring Mosque, said: ”I was delighted to be able to lead this project supported by 7 mosques and community initiatives across the town. Throughout the whole summer weekends, we witnessed children as young as 6 coming and taking part in the “Big Clean”. One of my objectives is to help instil the importance of the environment and cleanliness at young age. As Lutonians we should be proud. I look forward to seeing more people from across Luton getting involved next summer.”

