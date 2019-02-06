New arrivals will paca punch at Woburn Safari Park

Meet the latest arrivals at Woburn Safari Park after bosses greeted a species who have never lived on the estate before.

A 10-strong furry herd of alpacas have moved into the latest animal attraction, the Alpaca Outpost, which is accessed via the Great Woburn Railway and officially opens to the public at February half-term - from February 11 for Bedfordshire schools, and from February 18 for youngsters in Bucks, Herts, Cambs and Northants.

Led by breeding male Amoro, the herd of four males and six females arrived from Beale Park and Houghton Hall Alpacas.

Keepers are slowly introducing the herd to new people and they will soon be happily hand-feeding from their daily visitors.