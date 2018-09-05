New care home in Dunstable wants to offer ‘outstanding service’

The Mayor of Dunstable, councillor John Kane, visited Caddington Grove Care Home on Thursday to take a look around the new facility.

He took a tour around the new home, discussed the new model it will be using and had an afternoon tea with the residents.

Caddington Grove Care Home lounge. Photo by Caddington Grove Care Home

Caddington Grove, which is owned by Hamberley Care Homes, is using the homemaker model of care which has homemakers instead of carers. They have a universal role and do everything for residents, from cleaning to caring and offering friendship.

Martyn Dawes, home manager of the facility on London Road, said: “We are using the homemaker model and it is going really well, homemakers make our residents feel comfortable, they look after their rooms, they talk to them, they do activities, there are no restrictions and it works well.

“I want our residents to feel like they are coming to a new home, I want it to be like home from home fore them, I want it to be a family here. Our goal is to provide an outstanding service for residents.

“It is the top end of the price but it is all included, the toiletries, the salon, their personal care, phones in their rooms, it is a premium service, there is nothing extra in the costs.”

Caddington Grove Care Home bedroom. Photo by Caddington Grove Care Home

Cllr John Kane said: “It is like living at home but with lots of people to look after you. A care home needs to be a place for people to live in dignity, as independently as they can and in comfort, and that is what they have here.

“The rooms are more like hotels, the living rooms do not have the clinical look about them and everyone is really happy.

“The homemakers are like the old nurses, they do everything and they treat the residents like family, that is how it should be, it is really nice here.”

Martyn added: “We have a wellbeing and lifestyle coach who helps our residents and our staff, she does activities with them and talks to them about their diets and what they can do differently.

Caddington Grove Care Home Picture House. Photo by Caddington Grove Care Home

“We have a flat structure here and there is no hierarchy, everyone does everything.

“We offer luxury facilities and we make it feel like home for our residents, we do not dictate to them what they have to do or when they have to eat their meals, the home works around them.

“We are also offering a cinema club to elderly people in the community, they come in and watch a film in The Picture House, they have popcorn, drinks and ice cream all for free, that has been going really well.

“We are a new company, a new team delivering a new concept of care, putting the residents at the centre, come down and take a look around.”