New Town Mayor elected for Dunstable

Dunstable’s new Mayor councillor John Kane was elected on Monday, May 21, in the presence of Julian Polhill. High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, visiting Mayors, past Mayors of Dunstable, councillors, officers and honoured guests.

The annual meeting of Dunstable Town Council, at the Incuba Centre, was held to elect a Town Mayor, Deputy Town Mayor and to select members for Standing Committees and Sub-Committees.

Proposer Cllr Mike Mullany said: “I am pleased to propose that Cllr John Kane be and is hereby elected Town Mayor of Dunstable for the Municipal year 2018/2019.”

In his acceptance speech the new Town Mayor said: “It is a privilege to have been elected Town Mayor of Dunstable, the 106th cllr since 1865 to hold this office.

“I do thank my fellow councillors for this honour and indeed the residents of Icknield Ward who elected me to the Town Council in the first place some 15 years ago.

“I particularly thank Cllr Mullany for proposing the motion and Cllr Staples for seconding the motion.”

He thanked the previous Mayor Cllr Gloria Martin together with Consort cllr Terry Colbourne and all that have supported her so well during her term of office.

The Town Mayor added: “It is truly an honour for me to represent my favourite town Dunstable.

“As Mayor my charities are DADDS Dunstable and District Disabled Sports and the Dunstable Sea Cadets.

“Both of these organisations I admire for the work they do.

“I will be holding several events to raise money for my chosen charities these include: A Golf day, Go-kart racing evening and a Race evening plus a few others.

“I have been impressed by the commitment and total dedication by past Dunstable Mayors and now give my promise that I will continue to represent and promote Dunstable in all that is best for our town.”

The Deputy Town Mayor is Cllr Nigel Warren.