Nisa Local helps to make a difference in Houghton Regis and Toddington

As A Lenus Trading Ltd, who run Nisa Local stores in Toddington and Houghton Regis, have made two donations to the local community.

The money donated by the shops came from the Making A Difference Locally (MADL) fund. The company own and operate a store in Dunstable Road, Toddington, and Hillborough Crescent in Houghton Regis.

Nisa Local made a donation to Recycled Teenagers

They wanted to give back to their community and staff from each store chose a local charity.

Making A Difference Locally is a charity that has been established to support local communities.

It helps Nisa stores raise money that can then be donated to local charities and good causes.

The money is raised through the sale of certain products in the store, including all of the Nisa’s own-label Heritage range. Every time an item, included in the scheme, is purchased, a proportion of the price is added to the store’s MADL fund.

Tomas Rupsys, of As A Lenus Trading Ltd, said: “The donation is part of our way of giving back to he local charities in the community, where we feel very proud and we would like to get more involved this year.

“Thanks to our customers for purchasing these items, we are able to support this local good cause.”

The shop in Toddington donated £740 to the Toddington Amateur Dramatic Society, a community focused group that works closely with the local community to provide a variety of shows produced by the group and other groups who use the theatre to perform.

Nisa Local in Houghton Regis donated £648.55 to the Recycled Teenagers, a group for ‘over 60s’ in the area.

They meet monthly at Houghton Regis community centre providing recreational activities and a cup of tea and a chat.