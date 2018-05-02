Objections defer plans

Proposals to change the use of a disused care home in Dunstable into temporary accommodation for the homeless have been deferred.

The Housing Services department at Central Bedfordshire Council submitted a planning application to change the use of Franklin House from a former care home (Greenacre) to a shared facility for homeless people. In the planning report to CBC it stated that the building would be adapted internally to provide temporary accommodation, with 42 residential one-bedroom units.

It stated: “There have been no external alterations to the building, but internally, shared kitchens are being provided to each of the communal dining rooms and additional bathing and washing facilities are being provided.”

Planning permission for the application had been recommended for approval subject to conditions, but at Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee on Wednesday, April 25, proposals were deferred.

Central Bedfordshire planners heard that there have been objections from members of the public.

Conservative councillor for Cranfield and Marston Moretaine, Ken Matthews, who chairs the council’s development management committee, said these people weren’t informed that the scheme was being considered.

The project will be considered at the committee’s next meeting.