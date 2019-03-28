One man dies and another seriously injured in Luton fire

A man has died in a fire in Hitchin Road, Luton, while another man has been taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (March 27) to a fire in Hitchin Road, Luton.

Hitchin Road. Credit: Google.

“Police, ambulance and the fire service all attended and sadly, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another man has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

“Officers are working with colleagues in the fire service to determine the circumstances around the incident.

“Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 395 of Wednesday 27 March.”

The Luton News has contacted Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service for a comment.