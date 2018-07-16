One thousand mile challenge raises £10,000

Ten bikers took on a 1,000 mile challenge from Dunstable on Saturday and raised over £10,000 for a good cause.

Nick Sweetman, from Dunstable, organised the challenge in memory of his friend, Jamie Morrissey, who died earlier this year. The pair met through Bedfordshire Motorcycle Group Top Yokes M.C.M.

Jamie’s wife wanted to raise money to help fund specialist nurses and medical staff that helped support Jamie through his illness.

Bikers from the group decided they wanted to take on a The Captains 1000 challenge in memory of Jamie, aka The Captain.

They wanted to ride from England to Wales to Scotland and back to England, covering 1,000 miles in 24 hours.

Nick said: “It went absolutely fantastic on Saturday, we could not believe how many people got involved and how much we raised.

“We wanted to do this in Jamie’s memory and his wife wanted to do something to raise money to help palliative care nurses in their training because of the help they gave him.

“The aim was to ride 1000 miles in 24 hours, we actually did 1,049 miles in 21 hours.

“We left Dunstable at 5am on Saturday and travelled to Wales and then up to Preston, on to Glasgow and Edinburgh and then back down the East coast, getting back at about 2am on Sunday.

“There were ten of us riding bikes and we had two support cars with us.

“It was a really great day and we have been overwhelmed by the support, we never thought it would be as big as it was.

“The original target to reach was £5,000 and we have doubled that, we have now raised over £10,000 for the specialist training,” he proudly added.