Parents given a helping hand with childcare

Parents and children in Dunstable and Houghton Regis can sign up for a course aimed at helping families.

Home-Start, the children and family charity, is managing a project for Central Beds Council called “Empowering Parents, Empowering Communities.”

The project, developed by The Centre for Parent and Child Support has been running successfully in London, and South Bedfordshire has been chosen as one of the pilot areas for the next wave.

It includes the “Being a Parent” which is delivered by trained parents who know what daily life looking after young children is like.

Home-Start Co-ordinator Colette Fletcher has been training seven parents to be Parent Group Leaders who will also have the chance to gain a Level 3 City and Guilds qualification.

“Being a Parent” has lots of ideas that can help with bringing up children, including positive strategies to manage behaviour and also how to manage the sometimes stressful job of parenting.

The course is 8 weeks and free and is suitable for parents of children between 2 and 11 years old. A free creche is available.

To book a place contact Home-Start: email office@home-startcentralbeds.org.uk or phone 01582 660061. www.home-startcentralbeds.org.uk or follow on Facebook /HomeStartCentralBedfordshire

The courses are at:

Beehive Children’s Centre, Westfield Rd, Dunstable – Monday 1-3pm from 24 September, Houghton Regis Children’s Centre – Wednesday 1-3pm from 26 September, Downside Children’s Centre, Oakwood Ave., Dunstable – Thursday 9.30am-11.30am from 27 September