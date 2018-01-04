PCC launches Grant Fund to help victims and prevent crime

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner launched her Grant Fund for 2018/19 yesterday, and is inviting projects which prevent offending, protect communities and support victims of crime, to apply to her for funding.

The PCC’s Grant Fund is created by combining a grant from the Ministry of Justice and funding from the Bedfordshire Police Force budget, which produces a flexible and accessible grant opportunity aimed at promoting innovative and collaborative working across the county.

Kathryn Holloway said: “I particularly want to spread the news of my commissioning fund as widely as possible so that those who have never applied to me before for funding get an equal opportunity to do so whether they are single individuals with a brilliant idea, voluntary groups or established partners.

“Applications are also invited from within Bedfordshire Police for innovative ideas to help victims, stop crime and protect our communities.

“I am asking this year for every single organisation or person who applies to me for cash help to demonstrate how their project both reduces demand on Bedfordshire Police and builds confidence in the Force.

“I am particularly interested this year in projects which help to reduce knife crime and gang involvement.

“I am extremely interested too in projects which help to give a better start to young children to help avoid a future life of crime. I continue to wish to help to protect those at risk of Domestic Abuse and Child Sexual Exploitation and also victims of largely hidden crimes, like hate crime and forced marriage.”

>Details for the Commissioning Fund can be found on the PCC’s website, www.bedfordshire.pcc.police.uk. Applications close on Friday, February 19, at 5pm.