With the Duke of Sussex due to make a special visit to a school in Luton, let us look back at the times members of the Royal family have visited Luton and Dunstable.

1. Princess Anne visits Walter Wright hat factory Princess Anne made her way to the Walter Wright hat factory in Luton on November 6, 2009 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Queen visits the Welbeck Centre in Luton The Queen was given a bouquet while on a visit to the Welbeck Centre in Luton in 1999 Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

3. Prince Philip opening a new cardiac unit Prince Philip arrives to open a new cardiac unit at L&D in 2013 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Princess Anne on a visit to OAG Princess Anne here visits OAG in Dunstable and is pictured chatting to employee Jackie Young TSPL other Buy a Photo

View more