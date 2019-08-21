A picture from the sky of All Saints View in Houghton Regis

Central Bedfordshire Council is giving people the chance to see the development of All Saints View in Houghton Regis from above.

A drone company has taken some images and videos of the site so the development can be seen from the sky.

Screenshot of the video the drone took of the development of All Saints View. Photo from All Saints View Facebook page

The video and images have been posted on the Facebook page dedicated to the development, All Saints View.

On the Facebook page, All Saints View, it says: “We got a certified drone company to take some images and video of the site so you can all see it from the air. It looks quite different from up there!

“You can clearly see the site right at the heart of Houghton Regis, the crane, the amount of work that’s already been done (and also how much we’ve still got to do!)

“To put it in context, this is phase one of the project and what’s been done so far is the ‘superstructure’ of one zone...at the front on the High Street will be some retail spaces. There will also be public space (including a restaurant) on the ground floor and apartments up above.”

Galliford Try Partnerships started construction work on the former Co-op site in March. All Saints View, an independent living scheme for the over-55s, will provide 168 apartments, a public restaurant, bar and cafe, shops and health and beauty treatment rooms. The scheme will include the Grade II listed Red House and the existing Red House Court extra care scheme. All Red House Court residents will be offered an apartment in All Saints View when it’s completed.

Clare Evans, Town Clerk for Houghton Regis Town Council, said: “We are pleased to see the development moving forward and we are pleased with the efforts Central Bedfordshire Council are making in keeping the public up to date with the developments, with pictures and videos.”