A ‘remarkable spectacle’ comes to Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable as truck convoy returns

The parish will once again welcome the “remarkable spectacle” of the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard truck convoy on Saturday, June 8.

It is hoped that thousands of residents will once again flock to the streets to witness the sight of more than 130 brightly coloured trucks, classic cars and motorcycles parading through Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable in support of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Pilgrim Bandits and Royal British Legion Riders.

Truck convoy 2018

Guests of honour will include the Leighton Buzzard’s very own Second World War veteran, 103-year-old Wally Randall, the Lee Rigby family, Ben Parkinson MBE and Billy Bryne from BBC DIY SOS.

The huge trucks will travel from Flamstead through Dunstable at about 10am and in to Leighton Buzzard via Hockliffe. It is anticipated that the convoy will pass down Hockliffe Road/Leston Road on its way to the Billington Showground at approximately 11am. There, gates will open at 1pm with refreshments, bar, live entertainment, stalls and children’s rides available.

Grant Palmer will be providing a free bus service between Leighton Buzzard town centre (starting at 1pm) and Billington showground on the hour, with buses stopping at all bus stops on route to showground. A return bus service will be provided on the half hour until 6pm.

Leighton-Linslade Mayor, Councillor David Bowater, said of the event: “It is tremendous news that the parish can once again welcome the truck convoy.

“It is a remarkable spectacle for people to enjoy while supporting good causes as well.”

This year the convoy will be sponsored by Brian Currie Milton Keynes.

Event organiser Graham Munt said: “There will be eight live bands performing throughout afternoon and evening. Biggleswade sea cadets will be performing the last post.

“Shooting Stars Dunstable Majorettes will be there, and there will be children’s fair ground rides, hot and cold food, a hog roast, licensed bar, displays from Bedfordshire Police Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue as well as Slow Down Move Over Recovery, and VW Ltd will also be doing an illuminated Hot Air Balloon. We look forward to your support on the day.”

If you’re feeling lucky then there will also be a huge raffle which includes three £500 cash prizes.

Admittance is £2 per car which also include a free raffle ticket for a flatscreen TV.