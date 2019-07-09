Aldwyck’s work with young people in Dunstable recognised at awards night

Aldwyck Housing Group has won the Corporate Partner of the Year award at the EY Foundation Impact Awards.

The housing group won the award for its work with young people on the EY Foundation’s Our Future programme.

Aldwyck receiving the Corporate Partner of the Year Award from Tesco chairman John Allan. Photo by Nicola Bushnell

Aldwyck helped young people from diverse backgrounds from their customer base in Luton and Central Bedfordshire to make the transition from school into work or further education last year.

The programme connects employers looking for local talent with young people from diverse backgrounds who face major barriers to entering the workplace. Aldwyck won the award for their work with nine 16-17-year olds at their office in Houghton Regis.

In their school holidays, the young people received an introduction to Aldwyck as an employer, paid work experience, intensive skills training and one-to-one mentoring by one of Aldwyck’s team.

Rhys Evans, Community Engagement Manager, who lead the programme, said: “The Impact Awards are a real inspiration in what young people can achieve, and the skills and confidence they develop, with the help of such programmes.

“We were surprised and delighted to win the Corporate Partner award, especially as we were up against other much bigger and higher profile organisations. The award reflects the efforts and achievements of the young people – we simply give them the opportunity and environment to learn, grow and flourish.

Alongside members of the EY team, the awards were presented by some of the young people from last year’s programme including Aldwyck’s protégé 18-year-old Charmaine.

Charmaine was one of the stars of last year’s programme, and featured in a video about her time of the programme.

Rhys added: “We’re thrilled to report that Charmaine has been accepted into university where she’ll be studying for a degree in Psychology from September.

“She’ll also be working for us in her holidays to help with a systems project. We’re also in touch with other students from last year’s programme who are putting their new skills into practice in their chosen studies, work or volunteering roles.

“We wish them all well and look forward to giving more young people a great start to their working lives.”

Following the success of last year’s programme, Aldwyck is working in partnership with the EY Foundation on the ‘Our Future’ programme again this year.