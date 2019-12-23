Amazon teams up with Barnardo’s for special Christmas party in Dunstable

Amazon in Dunstable teamed up with Barnardo’s to host a special Christmas surprise party for children.

The children, who are part of Barnardo’s Short Breaks Milton Keynes programme, visited Amazon in Dunstable for a Christmas-themed day of STEM (science, technology, emgineering, maths) activities.

The children met Santa at Amazon in Dunstable. Photo by Joel Chant

The visit with the charity was part of a programme called Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon Future Engineer is one of several STEM programmes run by Amazon and is aimed at inspiring, educating and enabling more than one million children to try computer science over the next two years, the STEM programmes are endorsed by the British Science Association.

During their visit the boys and girls visited Santa’s Grotto and took part in a Christmas-themed STEM workshop where they programmed their own robots, had a tour of the fulfilment centre, and learned about technology.

At the end of their tour, the children had a Christmas party with some of the team at Amazon in Dunstable and Father Christmas, the children took home their own STEM-themed Christmas presents, which included LEGO sets and activity books.

Amazon in Dunstable hosted a Christmas party. Photo by Dom Martin

During the Christmas visit, Amazon also announced that it had made a donation of £30,000 to Barnardo’s to help the charity continue its work with vulnerable children across the UK.

The donation will support Barnardo’s work transforming the lives of vulnerable children, young people and families across the UK.

Edmon Yohannes, General Manger at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “Barnardo’s mission to transform the lives of the vulnerable children in our society really strikes a chord with Amazon and it’s an honour to partner with them for the Christmas STEM activity.

“Our team had a great time welcoming the boys and girls to our fulfilment centre and it was amazing to see the joy on their faces as they programmed robots, met Father Christmas and opened their presents.

“We share the charity’s vision to create a brighter future for our children and I hope the boys and girls enjoyed their visit to Amazon.

“On behalf of everyone at Amazon in Dunstable, I’d like to wish the children and the team at Barnardo’s a very Merry Christmas.”

The event and donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme, where the company supports the communities around its operating locations.