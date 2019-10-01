Animal charity gives a helping hand to Appledown Rescue in Eaton Bray

Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray has received a £36,460 grant from Support Adoption For Pets.

The UK’s largest grant giving animal charity has made the donation to Appledown to help towards its vet bills and the purchase of a new shed for grooming, after-care and vet visits.

Appledown Rescue, founded in 1999, rehomes more than 200 dogs every year, and also runs boarding kennel facilities.

The charity’s aim is to find every dog they take in, a new forever home where they can feel loved and secure.

Julie Shelton, from Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels, said: “The grant will benefit Appledown by covering some of our vet bills and the cost of a brand new grooming and vet after-care area, for the animals we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome.

“The cost of offering the best care for the dogs we take in, can often add up, so that’s where the grant will be a huge help to us.

“We are exceptionally thankful to the Support Adoption For Pets team.”

In 2006, Pets at Home founded the charity Support Adoption For Pets. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK.

In addition to its fund-raising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

Laura Messenger, Grant Funding Coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to help such an important organisation that works tirelessly to care for and re-home pets in need.

“They are doing a remarkable job, and we’re delighted to be able to support them so that they are able to continue helping more pets in need.”

> For more about Appledown Rescue and the work they do visit: www.appledownrescue.co.uk.