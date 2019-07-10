Appeal for furnishings to complete the Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s NICU Big Build

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is appealing for help to complete the NICU Big Build project.

The project, which launched in February, appealed to local tradespeople to help renovate a three-bedroom bungalow to provide accommodation for parents whose babies are being cared for at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

NICU Big Build

Over the last four months, the property has been completely refurbished, major donations have included a new roof, a complete set of new windows, a conservatory, bathroom/wet room and a fitted kitchen.

The house has five bedrooms, a kitchen, wet room/bathroom and a small garden space which will be available for those parents with babies on the unit who live far away from the hospital.

The project is now at its final stage and the team are appealing for help in furnishing the building.

They are looking for items such as beds and bed linen, bedroom furniture, kitchen supplies and appliances and general home furnishings, all must be brand new and unused.

NICU Big Build

Bianca-Lee John, community fund-raiser, said: “When we put out the call for help back in February we had no idea of the magnitude of support that we would receive.

“In just 24 hours we had more than 70 traders come forward to offer their time and skills for free!

“To see the transformation of the property in such a short space of time has been inspiring and that is all down to the kindness and generosity of local people.

“When the house is finished, we will have two properties able to support up to 420 families a year, which is phenomenal.

“We will be inviting all the volunteers, suppliers and families back for a grand opening to celebrate and say thank you.”

The hospital needs home supplies to transform the house into a living environment for parents.

For a full list of supplies still needed, visit www.ldh.nhs.uk/charity/supporting-wards-and-departments/nicu-big-build.

If you can help, call 01582 718289, or email fundraising@ldh.nhs.uk.