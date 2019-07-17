Appeal to help man who had his tools stolen in Eaton Bray

A man from Leighton Buzzard has set up a fundraising page to help a fellow tradesman who had his tools stolen from his van.

Bedfordshire Police were called at around 5.05pm on Tuesday, July 16, to a report of a break in into a van in High Street, Eaton Bray.

Police

Steve, of SMP Gas & Heating Ltd, heard about the theft and decided to try and help Steve get some replacement tools so he could get back to work.

He said: "I recently met Steve and he passed some work my way, when I heard what happened I just wanted to do whatever I could to help.

"When your self employed and this happens, you can't work, he has a family to support and a house to run, like many of us and being unable to work is unthinkable.

"He said that there was about £5,000 worth of tools in the van, it was locked and he was on a job when it happened.

"I'm hoping to raise a bit to help him get some replacement tools, we have already raised over £200, I'm hoping that other tradespeople will see this and want to help to."

To make a donation go to: www.gofundme.com/f/steve-mcgiff-replacement-tools?fbclid=IwAR3VObifrBD002xW2oNr5g-m-Yr_3azG7fQ98X73S1ioaM9gk3EMuKbdXLI

> Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or through the online reporting centre, and quote reference number 324.