Ardley Hill Academy celebrates 50 years with Dunstable Mayor

Ardley Hill Academy in Dunstable celebrated its golden jubilee celebrations at the weekend.

Dunstable’s Mayor, councillor Sid Abbott, and the Mayoress were given a guided tour of the school when they visited on Friday, they met teachers and pupils, past and present, and they viewed an exhibition of school events over the past 50 years.

Headteacher cuts the Anniversary Cake. Photo by John Chatterley

Stephen Parkinson who was one of the first children to attend Ardley Hill in 1969, visited the school and he still had his 1972 school reports.

Headteacher Jonathan Smith joined the Town Mayor and Mayoress and SLT teacher Cameron Restall to cut the 50th birthday cake, which had been made by one of the pupil’s parents.

On Saturday, the celebrations continued at the summer Fayre where staff, students, parents and friends enjoyed the various stalls and activities.

Town Mayor with 1969 pupil Stephen Parkinson. Photo by John Chatterley