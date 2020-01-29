Aspiring vets can get experience this half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Aspiring young vets can put their animal care skills to the test at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this February half term with Vets in Action.

From Saturday, February 15, children can experience first-hand what it takes to be a vet at the zoo.

Vets in Action during February half term. Photo by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

When arriving at the Animal Hospital the young vets will learn how to examine and treat different animals, they will join the team to learn about the varied life of a zoo vet, practising their new skills by monitoring a toy chimp's heart rate and carrying out veterinary checks on a replica stranded seal.

There will also be family talks and demonstrations, which will provide insight into ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s 2,500 animals.

The role play experience is available until Sunday, February 23, and is included in the entry price. To book tickets visit: www.zsl.org.