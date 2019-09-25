Bishop of Bedford welcomed on to Houghton Regis site by Linmere developers

The developers of the HRN1 site, Linmere, were pleased to welcome the Bishop of Bedford to the Houghton Regis site on Wednesday, September 11.

Rev Richard Atkinson went on site with Nigel Reid, development director for the Houghton Regis Management Company (HRMC), to see the work under way on the first stage, to the north of Thornhill Primary School and to the West of Sundon Road.

This includes the construction of the initial roads and utilities for the first 1,000 houses, the first primary school and the local centre.

The landscaping work to deliver the new Chalton Gateway Park to the south-west of the Sundon Road/Sundon Link Roundabout is also progressing well.

The Bishop was visiting Houghton Regis as part of a Parish Mission. Bishop Richard was accompanied by Father Diego Galanzino, the new Parish Priest of Houghton Regis, and he welcomed the opportunity of talking to HRMC about future plans for the site.

HRMC is working with a number of housebuilders and the first phase of approximately 600 homes is due to be completed and ready for occupation by 2020.

This will include a range of types and styles of home including market and affordable housing, a new two-form entry primary school, which will deliver an extension to Thornhill Primary and will also be included within Phase 1.

A new local centre will be located close to the new primary school providing local services and retail.

Design work is also under way on the visitor centre which will provide an adventure playground, café, community hall and offices and is currently planned to be open by the end of next year.

The entire Linmere scheme covers approximately 630 acres to the north of Houghton Regis.