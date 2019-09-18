Braving the shave to raise money for Keech

A Dunstable hairdresser is braving the shave next month to raise money for Keech Hospice.

Nicky Hoar, from Eaton Bray, will be shaving her hair at Honeycomb Hair and Beauty, where she works in Dunstable, on Tuesday, October 1.

She will be raising money for Keech, a charity close to her heart, and donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust.

She said: “I have been in hairdressing for over 20 years and during my experience as a stylist, I have come across many clients who have received care from Keech Hospice, whether it be treating illness or end of life care.

“The staff are amazing and this facility is very close to my heart. They invited my nan and gave her a dignified end to her journey.

“They also looked after my mother-in-law for three weeks, giving her the love and attention she needed at that time. I feel you are very privileged to receive the one-to-one care from the Keech at these difficult times and I can’t thank them or praise them enough.”

Nicky’s hair reaches just below her shoulders and she hopes to raise £1,000 for Keech.

She added: “It costs on average over £16,000 a day to run the hospice, so now it’s my turn to give a little something back for the support they have given my family and many other people.”

Keech Hospice Care provides care for terminally ill children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, and for older terminally ill patients in Luton and South Bedfordshire.

Nicky will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust. The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Nicky has raised nearly £400 online. To help her reach her target visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hairdresser-BraveTheShave