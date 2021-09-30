British Citizen Award for Dunstable's two Sharons for helping the community

Dunstable' s dynamic duo Sharon Warboys and Sharon Knott have been presented with the Certificate of Honour at the Palace of Westminster.

The two received the British Citizen Awards accolade for their services to the community. Their work includes distributing donated food from local supermarkets to those in need. Local primary school children have also benefited from hundreds of free stationery packs donated by local businesses, plus every month someone who has helped out in the community is nominated and presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Sharon W and Sharon K, said: “To be presented with an award for something we are both passionate about is amazing. Our town and community are extremely important to us and to be able to share this with the people of Dunstable and surrounding area will hopefully inspire others to follow their dreams in supporting their community.

Sharon Warboys and Sharon Knott with founding Sponsors Places for Peoples representative Roger Wilshaw, Director of Customer Delivery.

Both Sharons decided to support their community in 2009 after Mary Portas visited Dunstable with the BBC Money Programme and said it was “…like a cemetery” then walked away because she was unable to help.

The duo added: “We started the DLDD Trust off the back of a Facebook community page ‘Don’t let Dunstable die’. The intention was to give the community a voice about their town and help communication between council and the community. We knew that something needed to be done to improve our hometown and that we needed to keep local people updated and informed about what was happening in their community”.

Today, DLDD is flourishing and assists with finding employment, CV writing, mentoring, wardrobe help and job placement. With over 17,630 and rising followers on Facebook, working together in the community DLDD Trust, it has an inspirational community presence and is working with churches to assist with poverty as well as helping the Dunstable Foodbank.

Jonny Mcquarrie, from British Citizen Awards partner One Stop said: “Each time a new group of medalists are selected it reminds us of how great the people of this nation are. We serve many communities up and down the country through the One Stop convenience stores, and these particular individuals being recognised now, especially at this time of extraordinary circumstance, reflects all that is good about community spirit. It’s a privilege to play a small part in helping them to be recognised. Our congratulations go to all 26 honourees”.