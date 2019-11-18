BT may remove public payphones across Central Bedfordshire

BT has launched a consultation to remove 30 of the remaining public payphones across Central Bedfordshire that have been identified as unnecessary, and the public are invited to have their say.

Central Bedfordshire Council is undertaking a public consultation and inform BT of the results.

The consultation is now open and will run until Tuesday, December 3.

Residents will be able to comment on whether they agree or object to the removal of each of the 30 phone boxes identified by BT as no longer necessary.

BT indicates that use of public payphones has declined by over 90 per cent in the last decade and the need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time.

At least 98 per cent of the UK now has either 3G or 4G coverage, which makes it possible to call the emergency services even when there is no credit or coverage from your own network provider.

Councillor Richard Wenham, deputy leader and executive member for Corporate Resources, said: “Public payphones have played an important role in our communities over the years, but with mobile technology being more widely used, better network coverage and changing customer habits there is a question over their continued value.

“However, we want to make sure that none of our vital public payphones are removed and the community have the opportunity to buy their local phone box, so I am encouraging everyone to have their say in the public consultation.”

The consultation process also gives the local communities the opportunity to adopt a traditional red ‘heritage’ phone box and make it an asset that local people can enjoy.

Adopting a phone box could mean that the local authority, town or parish council, or a registered charity could retain the phone box for an alternative community use.

Some examples of how phone boxes have been used include housing defibrillators, art galleries and libraries.

It is really simple to do and it costs just £1, visit http://bt.com/adopt for more information.

The list of payphones to be removed in Central Bedfordshire is as follows:

01582 665079 - outside Maidenbower Lodge PCO1 Chalk Hill,

01582 696175 - outside No 164 PCO1 Westfield Road,

01582 866311 - outside shops PCO1 Hillborough Crescent, Houghton Regis,

01582 453594 - Junction Dunstable Road, PCO1 Manor Road, Caddington,

01525 220224 - near High Street PCO1 Wallace Drive, Eaton Bray,

01582 662115 - PCO PCO1 Lancotbury Close, Totternhoe,

01525210261 - adjacent to the police station PCO1 Watling Street, Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard,

01525237211, PCO PCO1 Birds Hill, Heath and Reach, Leighton Buzzard,

01525873935 - Junction Wingfield PCO1 St. Mary's Close, Tebworth, Leighton Buzzard,

01462 700289 - Junction Station Road PCO1 Cambridge Road, Langford, Biggleswade,

01462 711201 - outside Village Hall PCO1 High Road, Shillington, Hitchin,

01462 735260 - Junction Lynton Avenue PCO1 High Street, Arlesey,

01462 811018 - outside PCO2 Hitchin Road, Henlow Camp, Henlow,

01462 811085 - outside Lemon Plaice PCO1 Ampthill Road, Shefford,

01462 811174 - PCO PCO1 Newtown, Henlow,

01462 811190 - PCO PCO Campton Road, Meppershall, Shefford,

01767 631275 - outside Exchange PCO1 Potton Road, Wrestlingworth, Sandy,

01767 680210 - Near Exchange PCO1 Market Square, Sandy,

01767 680611 - Junction Church Path, PCO1 London Road, Sandy,

01234 750201 - Junction Orchard Way PCO1 High Street, Cranfield, Bedford,

01462 711226 - PCO PCO1 High Street, Gravenhurst, Bedford,

01525 280212 - Junction Turnpike Road PCO1 Horsepool Lane, Husborne, Crawley Bedford,

01525 280260 - Junction Turnpike Road PCO1 Horsepool Lane, Husborne, Crawley, Bedford,

01525 402176 - PCO PCO1 Hazelwood Lane, Ampthill, Bedford,

01525 404065 - Brickworks PCO1 Marston Road, Marston Moretaine, Bedford,

01525 714075 - PCO PCO1 Hinksley Road, Flitwick,Bedford,

01525 714095 - PCO PCO1 Church Road, Pulloxhill, Bedford,

01525 714717 - Junction Denell Close, PCO1 Ampthill Road, Flitwick, Bedford,

01525 715200 - PCO BT PCO Russell Centre, Coniston Road, Flitwick, Bedford,

01908 582348 - PCO PCO1 The Square, Aspley Guise, Milton Keynes,

> For more information visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations.