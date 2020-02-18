Caddington pupils show off their art skills with Redrow Homes

School children have been working with the housebuilder in Caddington to create a special art display for the community

As part of its commitment to support local organisations and create thriving communities, Redrow Homes South Midlands, currently building at Caddington Woods, in Chaul End, has worked with Caddington Village School and Slip End Village School to create a mosaic artwork for Caddington’s newest community centre.

Pupils from Slip End School and Caddington Village School worked with Redrow Homes to create a mosaic display for the Lyons Community Centre

More than 200 pupils designed and painted individual tiles to reflect local and nature-related themes, including wildlife, woodland and Caddington.

Their work is now displayed in the Lyons Community Centre, which recently opened on Redrow’s Caddington Woods development.

Suzanne Irons, sales director at Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “Ensuring we give back to local people and organisations is important to us here at Redrow Homes, so we were thrilled to team up with Caddington Village School and Slip End Village School for this fantastic project.

“The pupils have done a wonderful job at creating a piece of art that perfectly shows what Caddington is all about, from nature and woodlands, to wildlife and community.

"We’d like to say a big well done to the pupils for their creativity – it’s fantastic to see the result of their hard work displayed for everyone to enjoy.”

Lyons Community Centre is managed by the Caddington and Slip End Community Trust (CaSE), which was launched in 2018 by Redrow in partnership with the Central Bedfordshire Council and General Motors, and already supports a number of community projects, including a community bus service.