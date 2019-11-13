Caddington's Halloween fancy dress fundraiser raises thousands for charity

Thousands raised for Life Kitchen at Halloween fancy dress party in Caddington.

Sharon Harris, from Caddington, organised the event to raise money for the charity that offers kitchen workshops to carers and those living with cancer who have lost their sense of taste.

Halloween fancy dress fundraiser for Life Kitchen

Hundreds of people attended the fundraisier and enjoyed a buffet, curry tasting, a raffle, silent auction and a quiz.

Life Kitchen was set up in 2017 by Ryan Riley when he lost his mother to cancer.

Sharon said: "The fundraiser on behalf of Life Kitchen at The Cricketers in Caddington was an outstanding success with maybe 100 adults and children attending in fancy dress.

"Whole families turned up in their stunning costumes and it was hard to select winners.

"About 20 children did a parade on the dance floor in their costumes.

"Most people took part in tasting our five curries and the hottest one won!

"The curry tasting, raffle, tombola and auction raised over £1,400 on the night and we still have donations coming in.

"I want to thank all who took part, Dave Smith for letting us use his pub and the amazing bar staff and everyone who helped make it work.

"The total so far is a whopping £2,322.50 with one or two more contributions still to come in, it really is amazing!"

