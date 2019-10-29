Can you help name Central Bedfordshire Council's new gritter lorries?

Central Bedfordshire Council is appealing for the public to help name their new gritter lorries.

The council has a fleet of ten new gritter lorries coming to replace their ten-year-old ones and need new names for them.

Gritting competition

The new gritters can spray a mix of brine (salt-water) and rock salt. Traditional grit needs vehicles travelling over it, dissolving it, before it starts to melt snow and ice, with this system roads become clearer much faster, especially less well-travelled ones.

The new machines are also a lot greener, they have state-of-the-art diesel engines and can direct their spread much more precisely.

Salt is harmful to the environment so the less used the better, and it can cost up to £45 a ton.

Another benefit is that passing and following vehicles won’t be as badly peppered by the grit. With these new machines, you often won’t be able to tell if they are gritting or returning empty to the depot to refill unless you follow their progress live online.

To put forward a name for one of the new gritters, email namethegritter@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk and Central Bedfordshire Council will pick the best.