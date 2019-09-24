Central Bedfordshire Council reminder to dispose of batteries correctly

Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding residents to dispose of household batteries in the correct way after a recycling collection vehicle caught fire in Dunstable.

The incident happened on Thursday in Weatherby and the cause is believed to be from a household battery which was incorrectly placed in a resident’s wheelie bin.

A recycling collection vehicle on fire in Dunstable PNL-190924-122915001

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Whilst we can’t be absolutely sure on the cause, based on our previous experience the fire was consistent with a household battery being incorrectly placed in a recycling waste bin.

“Our contractors acted swiftly and the fire brigade was on the scene within minutes, so the fire was quickly brought under control. No-one was hurt during the incident.

“We would like to remind residents that if they have any household batteries that need to be disposed of, they should place them inside an unwanted carrier bag and leave them next to their bin on collection day.

“That way they can be collected separately for recycling.”

A recycling collection vehicle on fire in Dunstable