Central Bedfordshire Council's gritter trucks will be out in force tonight

Central Bedfordshire Council will carry out a full gritting run from 5pm today (Wednesday, December 11).

With road temperatures expected to drop below zero for a short time tonight, the council will start the full gritting run around the county.

Gritter truck

They will be doing extra roads tonight, covering roads which have polling stations ahead of tomorrow's General Election, some these are not on the normal route.

Central Bedfordshire Council spread grit, or more accurately, salt, on roads when freezing is forecast and when roads are damp to melt and prevent ice, they aim to do salting before the morning and after the evening traffic peaks.

The gritting trucks salt just under half of the roads in Central Bedfordshire, roads carrying the highest volumes, with the greatest risk of accidents or providing key access are given priority.

For more information on salting and gritting in Central Bedfordshire visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.