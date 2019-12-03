Children can visit Santa at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Young visitors to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo will have the chance to meet Father Christmas as the man in red will be setting up residence in a magical grotto.

Every weekend from Saturday, November 30, and then every day from Thursday, December 19, until Christmas Eve, children will be able to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Meet Santa at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Every child will receive a special gift and families can purchase a festive family portrait.

Mrs Claus and her elves will also be on hand with Christmas arts and crafts to delight younger ones.

A VIP Meet Santa experience is also available in the run up to Christmas.

On December 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, lucky guests will get exclusive access to the zoo before it opens, where they can see the grazing reindeer at first light.

Children will not only be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves, but guests will sit down to a delicious breakfast before enjoying an extra special Reindeer Talk.

The zoo’s magical Meet Santa and VIP Meet Santa experiences usually sell out fast and advance booking is required.

The Meet Santa experience is £12 per child, on top of zoo entry ticket. Accompanying adults go free, but normal entry charges to the zoo still apply.

VIP Meet Santa prices are £40 per child and £19.50 for adults, an admission ticket or ZSL membership will also be required for every visitor, excluding under 3s.

To book tickets visit www.zsl.org.