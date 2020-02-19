Children's outdoor play area damaged at pre-school in Toddington

Police are investigating after the outdoor area of Toddington Childcare was damaged on Sunday evening

Between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Sunday, February 16, a resident heard a disturbance in the outdoor area of Toddington Childcare, on Manor Road.

Parts of the roof were found in the garden

The roofing in the outdoor area was damaged and parts of the roof were found in the garden.

Rachel Turner, Toddington Childcare manager, has thanked the public for their support following the incident.

She said: “I feel saddened that a small minority of young people in our local community feel the need to cause damage to other people’s property, including our setting at Toddington Childcare just for a laugh or through boredom.

"I am also aware of other recent cases of anti- social behaviour happening in our village.

Parts of the roof were found in the outside area of the pre-school

"Some people have asked if the damage was caused by Storm Dennis, we have no proof that it was not, but it looks like it has been damaged deliberately. A resident also heard a disturbance that evening and saw the security light on in the garden.

"We are a charity organisation and our staff, parents, parent committee and other great local community organisations who support us, are constantly striving to provide a fun and safe play and learning environment for our Early Years children and young children who attend our clubs."

"We will continue with our efforts to fundraise, repair and renew and with the fantastic support of everyone in our corner, we will overcome this.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered their kind help and support.”

There was some damage in the children's outside play area

The damage was reported by the school to Bedfordshire Police on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Bedfordshire Police has received a report of an incident at a school in Manor Road, Toddington.

"Between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Sunday (16 February) an offender gained entry to an outdoor area of the school."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/10091/20.