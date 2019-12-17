Community choirs unite for ‘Carols by Candlelight’ at Dunstable care home

Dunstable’s community choirs sang together on Thursday, December 12, for a special ‘Carols by Candlelight’ performance at Caddington Grove care home.

The residents’ Caddington Choir, the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir and the Dunstable Rock Choir joined forces to bring festive cheer to the care home in Dunstable.

Caddington Grove’s residents, families and neighbours got in the Christmas spirit with a mulled wine and mince pie reception.

Kelly Cox, Caddington Grove’s community relations lead, said: “Carols by Candlelight is a magical event and a fantastic opportunity for us to finish the year celebrating with our community friends who’ve supported us throughout 2019.

“The singers were in fine voice, and the combination of Christmas songs and mulled wine left us all feeling warm and happy.

“Thank you to all the choirs who took part and to everyone who attended and made it such a beautiful event.”

The residents enjoyed the performance and resident Gwen Boulton said: “The whole evening was 10 out of 10, it was well organised and a very enjoyable evening.”

Christmas is a busy time of year for the community choirs as Dunstable gears up for the season.

Brian Matthews, honorary secretary of the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time, a terrific welcome and everyone has thoroughly enjoyed themselves, thank you for having us.”