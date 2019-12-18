Community policing team targets anti-social behaviour in Dunstable

The Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team will be targeting anti-social behaviour and street drinking following a meeting with the community.

The Community Priority Setting Meeting took place at Dunstable Fire Station on Monday, December 9, and residents were encouraged to attend and raise their concerns about policing in Dunstable and Hougton Regis.

Crime

Residents who went to the meeting also met their local policing team and heard the priorities set by the team for the next three months.

The community priorities to come out of the Dunstable community meeting were anti-social behaviour in Grove House Gardens and street drinking in High Street North (West Street to Regent Street).