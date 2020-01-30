Community projects in Luton and Dunstable set to share money from Co-op

A number of organisations and projects in Luton and Dunstable will receive a donation as the Co-op welcomes the latest causes to its Local Community Fund.

The projects will benefit from members using the Co-op food shops, and the Co-op funeral business.

Nick Crofts

Last year, 18 causes in Luton and Dunstable shared £98,000, this year the money will be split between 18 projects in November, the money raised will come from the community fund.

In addition to the personal benefits they receive for themselves, one per cent of the purchase value also goes into the local community fund pot.

Members can decide how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Nick Crofts, president of the Co-op Council, whose representatives are voted for by the millions of members it represents said: “As a member-owned business with a presence in every community across the UK, the Co-op is continuing to create value for millions of members and thousands of local causes.

“By becoming a Co-op member not only are you receiving great personal rewards and benefits, you are directly helping to support vital community groups in your area.”

This year, the organisations and projects that will split the money are:

> Caddington Scout Group

> Caddington and Luton Community First Responders

> Caddington Pre-School

> 460 Dunstable the Future Pilots

> Luton and Dunstable Hospital Radio

> Sorted Counselling Service

> 2nd Limbury Brownies

> Music24

> Families United Network

> Luton Phoenix Players

> GreenHouse Mentoring

> Stopsley Community Primary School

> Barton-le-Clay Village Hall

> Silsoe Village Hall

> Ramsey Manor PTA

> Rotary Club of Flitwick Vale

> St John Ambulance

> Flitwick British Legion

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op said: “Thanks to our members since 2016 more than £56 million has been raised for over 16,000 causes that make a real difference in their local communities.

“Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across UK.”