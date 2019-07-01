Council worker threatened with knife in Dunstable

Police are investigating after a council worker was threatened with a knife in Dunstable.

At around 9.30am on Friday, June 28, a man was collecting litter in Union Street in Dunstable, when he was approached by another man who became verbally agitated and threatened him with a knife.

The victim ran away, but when he later returned to the location, he was again approached and threatened by the same man.

The offender is described as a white, in his early twenties, approximately 6ft tall, stocky with a scruffy beard and brown hair.

At the time of the offence he was described wearing a white Adidas jacket, a pair of Nike shoes and grey jogging bottoms.

PC Paula Thorne, who is investigating, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight in a busy area of town and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the offender in the area.

“It is never acceptable to carry a knife, let alone using it to threaten anyone.

“Our force does not tolerate this kind of violence.”

> Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PC Thorne on 101, or visit the online reporting centre quoting reference number 40/36826/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.