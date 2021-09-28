Dagnall runner will take on London Marathon dressed as a giant elephant

A runner from Dagnall will take on the London Marathon this weekend dressed as a giant elephant.

Tom Langdown will be taking on the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday, October 3, to raise awareness of The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

TheTrust works on Kenya's front line to protect threatened wildlife and habitats.

Tom will be raising money for The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The 39-year-old runner said: "I have always been interested in wildlife, and this is one of the smaller charities, so I want to raise awareness of the work they do. I'm also hoping to raise £500.

"One of the important things they do is hand raise orphan baby elephants who have lost their mothers.

"With years of care, these babies are gradually reintegrated back into the wild, with many going on to have babies of their own."

Tom, who is part of Gade Valley Harriers in Hemel Hempstead, has run more than ten marathons and has two Guinness World Records:

> The fastest marathon wearing chainmail, he completed the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in four hours and 50 minutes and 16 seconds.

> The fastest marathon dressed as a tap, he completed the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon in three hours and 29 minutes and 55 seconds.

Tom will be leaving Boxmoor with the other runners from Gade Valley Harriers early on Sunday morning as they provide a coach service each year for their runners.

He said: "It's good that a bus takes us there, and it means I can put the costume underneath.

"I have got my own place at the marathon so the most important thing for me is to raise awareness for the charity and the work they do.

"I went out in the costume on Sunday, and there is a lot of space in it, so I do need to make some adjustments.

"This is 10kg, which is lighter than the chainmail, which was over 20kg, but it's just a lot bigger.

"It is going to be one of the toughest challenges I have done."