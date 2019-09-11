Director of Dunstable business nominated for national award

The director of a Dunstable business has been selected as a finalist for Best Business in the Best Business Women Awards 2019.

Kathy Doran, director of Morestaff Recruitment and AllenDay Recruitment, was delighted to be selected as a finalist out of hundreds of other applications and is hoping to win the title at the final in October.

Kathy Doran. Photo by Morestaff Recruitment

She said: “It has been an incredible year for Morestaff, with many exciting projects being implemented across the company.

“The business has gone from strength to strength and our team continues to deliver high quality recruitment support to many driving and industrial businesses across the UK.

“Morestaff’s success and longevity within the world of recruitment has been a down to a number of crucial factors.

“Our well-established list of loyal clients are testament to the hard work and dedication of our internal team, with many of them using Morestaff’s services from the very beginning.

“To be recognised as a finalist for Best Business at these prestigious awards is immensely rewarding and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for the team at Morestaff.”

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of those women across a wide range of business categories.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards said: “We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK. This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement.

“Finalists have been selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.

“Well over 80 per cent of start-ups fail in the first three years and all our finalists are shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”