Dunstable academy joins the Chiltern Learning Trust

Ardley Hill Academy in Dunstable has become the latest school to join the Chiltern Learning Trust.

The school, in Lowther Road, became an academy in 2012, and earlier this year, after careful consideration, the governing body took the strategic decision that it would be in the best interests of the academy to join the Chiltern Learning Trust.

Headteacher Jonathan Smith, Saundra and Ellie from the Student council at Ardley Hill and Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust

Following on from this decision and after months of planning and consultation with pupils, staff and parents, Ardley Hill announced that as of Tuesday, October 1, they are now officially part of the Chiltern Learning Trust.

The academy will now benefit from a wide range of support and expertise which will help to further improve the school in many areas.

Ardley Hill’s headteacher, Jonathan Smith said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that I can confirm Ardley Hill Academy has joined the Chiltern Learning Trust.

“We are delighted that the trust will be supporting Ardley Hill’s rapid improvement and building on our excellent achievements and good practice.

Saundra and Ellie from the Student council at Ardley Hill

“Working together will ensure a bright future for all our pupils and support us to continue providing a positive experience for all current and future stakeholders.”

Ardley Hill Academy says it is committed to providing pupils with the best possible educational outcomes and experiences and its Governors and Leadership Team believe that joining Chiltern Learning Trust will provide pupils and staff with excellent opportunities.

Chiltern Learning Trust currently has ten schools within the trust; Cedars Upper School, Challney High School for Boys, Challney High School for Girls, Chiltern Academy, Dallow Primary School, Denbigh High School, Lark Rise Academy, Linslade School, Marston Vale Middle School and Putteridge High School.

The trust’s chief executive officer Adrian Rogers, said: “We are delighted Ardley Hill Academy is joining our local family of schools. The children at Ardley Hill are delightful and the staff are very positive.

Headteacher Jonathan Smith, Saundra and Ellie from the Student council at Ardley Hill and Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust

“We look forward to working with everyone to ensure Ardley Hill continues to improve. Our local trust has several outstanding schools and we look forward to this journey for Ardley Hill.”

Chiltern Learning Trust also provides a wide range of centralised services which will help to support and develop the school in other areas of its operations including finance, ICT, human resources and staff development.