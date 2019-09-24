Dunstable and Houghton Regis ladies raise thousands for charity at Shine Night Walk

Seven ladies from Dunstable and Houghton Regis took to the streets of London on Saturday, September 21, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Liz Jones, from Dunstable, challenged her friends to take on Cancer Research’s Shine Night Walk London 2019, a walk that takes you through the streets of London on a 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon.

Shine Night Walk

The group have raised over £2,000 for Cancer Research and the donations are still coming in.

Five group members achieved the Half Marathon in five hours and 31 minutes, with the other two completing the 10K. One of the members was unable to walk 1K last year, due to knee and hip replacements, on Saturday, she completed the 10K.

Liz said: “Myself and a group of friends have completed a challenge like this every year for the last 4 years, but this has to have been the hardest to date.

“I cannot start to explain what an atmosphere the night was and great it was to be part of such a worthy event.

“We all walked in memory of family and friends who have suffered from or are suffering from this very cruel disease which made us even more determined to achieve it.

“I have had to promise to give them a year off any serious challenges in 2020. Over the last 4 years this group of friends have helped to raise in excess of £15,000 for various charities.”