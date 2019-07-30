Dunstable Barbers shop on a mission to help change lives in Africa

A group from Dunstable have just returned from Uganda after helping to build a barbers shop for the local community in one of the villages.

The team of Jack Walker, Stevie McGrory, Josh Carr, Sarah Carr, Simeon Carr and Scott Carr from Gents Barbering and Com Church Dunstable went on a missions trip to Uganda in Africa for two weeks.

Gents Barbering and Com Church Dunstable went to Uganda to help set up a barbers shop for the community

They worked with Rock Projects Uganda, an organisation based in Kitetikka that works within the communities to help change peoples lives. Their aim is to work in the communities and help as many children and families as they can.

The team from Dunstable gave a group of students a barbering course and built a barbers shop in the village.

Jack Walker is joint owner of Gents Barbering. He said: “We had 14 students ranging from 18 to 22 on the course over a seven day period; it was very intense.

“While that was going on the shop was being done so painted, cleaned and new mirrors and chairs installed.

“We then opened the shop on the Saturday with six of the students making the grade and one of them being the manager. We handed the shop over to them and now six barbers get paid a wage and the rest of the profits go back to the projects, like the school.

“It was a great feeling to not just hand them something, but to give them an opportunity to earn a living and to continue to contribute towards the project and the great work that goes on there. They all really touched our lives.

“Rock Projects Uganda supports schools like Kitetikka School, this school has children from babies to young teenagers, there are almost 500 children there.

“This school started 20 years ago, with only seven children so you can see the progress they have made.”

