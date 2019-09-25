Dunstable care home launches pre-school group

Toddlers in Dunstable enjoyed a play date with Peppa Pig as Caddington Grove care home launched a new parent and pre-school group.

The care home, on London Road, opened its doors to youngsters and their parents earlier this month, as they hosted the first of many fun and games sessions for families.

Some of the children, parents and residents at the pre-school group at Caddington Grove care home

The children enjoyed messy play, a ball pit, games and the chance to meet Peppa Pig at the first fun-filled event.

Caddington Grove’s community relations lead, Kelly Cox, enjoyed the chance to welcome new faces into the home for the fortnightly group.

She said: “We know how good it is for our residents to spend time with little ones, so it’s our pleasure to host the group.

“There was so much laughter and excitement during the session, and it was heart-warming to see the children bringing so much joy into the home.

Some of the children at the pre-school group at Caddington Grove care home

“Creating bonds between our residents and the local community is essential for us, and we hope to spend many more happy hours together.”

Parents who attended the group said their children had a great time at Caddington Grove.

Lindsey Eze, who brought her daughter, Isabella, said: “I have the happiest two year old. Isabella loved meeting Peppa and really enjoyed the pre-school session.

“The interaction between the residents and children was really lovely. We will be coming again.”

For the residents themselves, the chance to join in with the children and meet their parents was terrific.

Resident Flo Wilder said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed myself. Playing with the children and singing songs together has really made my day.”

The Caddington Grove parent and pre-school group will meet every other Thursday between 10.30am and 12pm. Families wishing to attend can call 01582 320750.