Dunstable care home opens its doors for family fun day

Over 100 children enjoyed an Easter egg-stravaganza at Caddington Grove care home in Dunstable on Monday, April 8.

The care home welcomed families through their doors to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and an Easter crafts session making Easter bonnets and decorating eggs.

Twins, Amber and Jorja - aged 4 - with Amy Humphries (Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach)

Twins, Amber and Jorja - aged 4 - with Amy Humphries (Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach)

Lynda Gooch took her grandson to the event. She aid: “What a wonderful thing to do for the community, my grandson has had a lovely time. Thank you.”

Alisa Seaholme, who was there with her daughter, said: “A great event for all the family, we had a great time hunting for eggs, meeting the animals and decorating the Easter Bonnets.

“Well done to everyone involved in arranging this event.”

Martyn Dawes (Home Manager), Kelly Cox (Community Relations Lead), Sarah Webber (Marketing and Partnerships Manager)

Martyn Dawes (Home Manager), Kelly Cox (Community Relations Lead), Sarah Webber (Marketing and Partnerships Manager)