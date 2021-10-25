Dunstable care home residents donate to Luton Foodbank

Joan Loxton and Jerome Stafford with the food donations

Big-hearted residents and staff at a Dunstable care home have handed over delicious goodies to Luton Foodbank.

The donation by Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, was organised by staff and residents as part of their community outreach programme.

The foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in Luton and promotes healthy eating as local opportunities for food growing. It operates a selection of distribution centres as well as a food voucher system.

Caddington Grove Care Home resident Joan Loxton, aged 94, said: “We have enjoyed collecting all the food donations and then packaging it all up for the Luton Foodbank.

“We feel very fortunate here, but anyone can hit hard times and sometimes you just need to know someone is thinking of you.”

Joan, who grew up in Bristol and formerly worked as a school cook at a boy’s school, added: “I wish all the families as well as the volunteers at the Luton Foodbank who do a remarkable job, all the very best.”

Luton Foodbank Project Administrator Dharmi Patel said: “Thank you to Caddington Grove Care Home, for your generous donation to Luton Foodbank. We are grateful for their donation & support to ensure no one in our town goes hungry.”

Val Foley, Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove said the food hamper project inspired everyone at the home including many of the residents’ families.

She said: “It is very important to us that we can reach out into the community which we are a part of.

“At Caddington Grove we are lucky enough to be part of a thriving area and the fact that we can contribute to local people’s lives in these uncertain times, makes us all feel like we are making a difference.”