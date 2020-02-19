Dunstable care home residents share their secrets to love

Residents at Caddington Grove care home shared their pearls of wisdom to help young people in the town.

For the second year running, the residents at the care home in Dunstable have been sharing their memories of love with the younger generation.

Pat

This Valentine’s, the theme was not just about romance, it also included the importance of love in all aspects of life.

For resident Pat Jackson, 89, it was important for younger generations to “work together through all the hard times.”

Whilst 94-year-old Betty Hemmings, focused on cooperation and thinking of others before oneself.

She said: “Don’t be selfish. Make sure you get along in life and don’t argue over silly things that don’t matter.”

Betty

Much of the advice from residents was light hearted and upbeat.

Kelly Cox, Caddington Grove community relations lead, said: "We had such a positive response to Betty and Irene’s romantic advice last year, that this year we wanted to get more people involved.

"Both residents and staff have been discussing how they met their partners and what are their favourite memories of love.

"But we’ve also been looking at how love is so important in daily life, how it can help us all live together as a community.

"Sharing and learning together like this is so important. Our residents have so much valuable advice that all generations can learn from."