Dunstable dancer feels ‘proud’ after opening her first studio in the town

A dance teacher from Dunstable is feeling ‘proud’ after she officially opened her new studio on Saturday.

Katie Roberts, 25, owner of KLDANCE, welcomed nearly 100 people to the dance studio in West Street that will teach a range of dance classes to children.

New dance studio in Dunstable opened on Saturday

She said: “I have been dancing since I was three and am very passionate about it. Dance is something I have always loved doing.

“I have taught dance at schools in Dunstable and I have shared spaces to teach classes across the town.

“It is an absolute dream, at 25, to finally have my own venue. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get it transformed up to standard and I’m proud to be running a studio that will help benefit Dunstable.”

Katie, who studied Dance and Professtional Practice, began teaching dance classes when she was 16.

After graduating from the University of Bedfordshire she became a full-time dance and fitness instructor.

The dance studio, KLDANCE Studio, will be open all week and provide dance classes for children and fitness classes for adults.

She added: “We used all local tradespeople and companies from Dunstable and the surrounding areas for the studio, as I strongly believe in supporting your local shops.

“We had artwork from @sbldesign, flooring from TWP Flooring, mirrors from Dunstable Glass, Builder R&H and electrics Molloy Electrical.

“We teach a variety of dance classes for a range of ages, including ballet, contemporary, pop dance, musical theatre and more!

“We also have a fun workout for adults, Hula Hoop Fitness.

“The students are really excited to have a new studio and their own space. It is a great time for the company and the dancers.”

For more information about the classes and times visit http://www.kldancestudio.co.uk or email kldancestudio@yahoo.com.