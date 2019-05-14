Dunstable family continue to appeal for the public’s help in search for missing son

The family of a Dunstable man, who has been missing in Spain for 18 days, are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in finding him.

Mark Palmer, 32, was last seen on Saturday, April 27, at about 10.30am, in Ontinyent, Valencia region of Spain, and the family are appealing for anyone who may have seen him. Mark moved to Spain in December to stay with his friends.

Mark Palmer

Mark is 5ft 11ins, slim with short red/ginger hair with a stubble beard, he has been described as feeling distressed and expressing suicidal thoughts.

The Spanish police are supporting the family and a search party, including family members and the local community, spent two weeks searching the area.

Mark’s dad, Mark Palmer, has now returned home as there have been no sightings or leads in the search for his son.

He said: “We have come back to the UK as there were no new leads and we searched all the places that we thought he might have gone, but there was absolutely nothing. There have been no sightings and no contact with anyone, his phone is off so that can not be traced, it is like he has vanished.

“For us, as a family, it is heartbreaking and very worrying, we do not know what else we can possibly do.

“We want to keep the search going out there and the police are doing what they can and we will keep raising awareness and hopefully someone sees him or remembers seeing him.”

The family has concerns about his mental health and want to find him as quickly as possible to get him medical help. Hertfordshire Police have passed the case over to Interpol.

> If you have any information call 112 or 07903972271.